Investigation into plane crash at Pearson airport continues as black box recovered

Photo: The Canadian Press The wreckage of a Delta Air Lines flight 4819 is seen on the tarmac of Pearson International Airport, in Toronto, in a Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, still image made from handout video footage.

Delays at Toronto's Pearson airport may continue today as investigators work to determine what caused a fiery crash landing Monday of a Delta Air Lines plane with 80 people on board.

Investigators with the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said Tuesday they've recovered the plane's black box and sent it off for analysis, but it's too soon to say what led to the crash.

Airport authorities said the wreckage of the aircraft was expected to remain on the runway for about 48 hours until the investigators finish their work.

In a post to social media, the airport said it continued to see delays and cancellations on Wednesday among the 950 flights scheduled to arrive and depart.

It said five per cent of departing flights and six per cent of arriving flights had been cancelled as of 7 a.m.

Delta Flight 4819 from Minneapolis to Toronto crashed on landing around 2:30 p.m. Monday, leaving passengers scrambling to flee the upside-down plane as firefighters doused the flames.

Delta said Tuesday that 19 out of 21 passengers initially taken to Toronto-area hospitals have been released.