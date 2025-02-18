Five hurt after Alberta ambulance responding to call crashes with SUV

Photo: The Canadian Press An ambulance responding to a service call was involved in a serious collision with an SUV west of Edmonton. An RCMP logo is at a news conference in St. John's on Saturday, June 24, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

RCMP say five people went to hospital after an ambulance responding to a service call crashed with an SUV west of Edmonton.

The crash happened Monday along a stretch of highway in Parkland County, south of Stony Plain.

Mounties say the SUV was crossing a highway when it collided with the ambulance, which had been carrying three emergency medical personnel.

It also had its lights and siren on at the time of the crash.

Police say the driver of the SUV and a passenger are at the University of Alberta Hospital in critical but stable condition, and the ambulance workers were taken to area hospitals in other ambulances.

RCMP spokesman Cpl. Troy Savinkoff says one paramedic was sent home with minor injuries, another has moderate non-life-threatening injuries and the third is in stable condition.

An investigation will look at the actions of the SUV driver and why the vehicle failed to stop at the intersection, said Savinkoff.

"Is it simply a range road stop sign that they missed? Is it a situation where it was excessive speed that caused them to go through the intersection?" he said Tuesday.

"That's what we'd be investigating to determine what caused that vehicle to not stop at that intersection."