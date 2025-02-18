Nova Scotia government bill would lift ban on fracking, uranium exploration

Photo: The Canadian Press Nova Scotia Finance Minister John Lohr and Premier Tim Houston attend a media briefing in Halifax on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kelly Clark

A new government bill put forward Tuesday would lift blanket bans on uranium exploration and hydraulic fracking of fossil fuels in Nova Scotia.

The province says the omnibus bill would repeal the existing Uranium Exploration and Mining Prohibition Act to allow for research about the presence and distribution of uranium in Nova Scotia.

It would also make changes to the Petroleum Resources Act to “create the potential" for hydraulic fracking to access onshore natural gas.

Premier Tim Houston told reporters the legislative changes are needed to make the province more self-reliant and able to withstand economic challenges that would result from U.S. tariffs.

Houston says he’s confident there’s a safe way to develop these resources while meeting provincial greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets.

Officials with the Department of Natural Resources say the existing legislation has had the effect of significantly limiting industry interest in exploring for natural gas and critical minerals in Nova Scotia.