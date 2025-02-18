Singh says pipelines would not be first priority for NDP energy policy

Photo: The Canadian Press NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh speaks with reporters in the foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025 in Ottawa. Singh says he sees an east-west clean electricity corridor as his first priority in expanding the Canadian energy market, not building pipelines.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he sees an east-west clean electricity corridor as his first priority for expanding the Canadian energy market — not new pipelines.

While Singh isn't shutting the door entirely to pipelines, he says pipeline projects must be accepted by the communities through which they're routed, must not hurt the environment, must provide good jobs and must meet Indigenous consultation requirements.

Most Canadian energy exports currently go to the United States, which is threatening Canada with a barrage of tariffs on all exports, including a 10 per cent levy on energy products like oil.

As U.S. President Donald Trump promises to impose 25 per cent tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum, Singh says an NDP government would commit to using only Canadian steel and aluminum in public infrastructure products.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he would support the construction of an east-west pipeline and would make it easier to approve resource projects.

Liberal leadership candidate Chrystia Freeland says she would make Canada an "energy superpower" by expanding hydro power and the export of liquefied natural gas.