Mark Carney trouncing Liberal leadership rivals at fundraising

Photo: The Canadian Press Mark Carney, candidate for the leadership of the Liberal Party of Canada, speaks during a news conference in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

Former central banker Mark Carney is dominating the fundraising field in the race for the federal Liberal leadership.

And his main rival appears to be trailing at the back of the pack.

Financial data published by Elections Canada shows Carney raised $1.9 million for his leadership bid — more than eight times the sum collected by his nearest fundraising competitor.

Former Liberal House leader Karina Gould raised about $236,000 from more than 600 donors, while Montreal businessman Frank Baylis raised more than $227,000 from 59 people.

Former finance minister Chrystia Freeland — widely considered to be Carney's main rival for the leadership — raised just under $227,000 from nearly 300 people, while Ruby Dhalla came in last by raising $115,000.

The data covers any funds gathered from supporters from the first day of the contest to four weeks before the party's voting day on March 9.