Flights resume at Pearson after crash Monday, investigation begins

Photo: The Canadian Press Pearson International Airport firefighters work on an upside down Delta Air Lines plane, which was heading from Minneapolis to Toronto when it crashed on the runway, in Toronto, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Teresa Barbieri

Flights have resumed at Toronto's Pearson airport, but two runways are closed as investigators from Canada's Transportation Safety Board begin their work on what may have caused a plane crash Monday.

Pearson said flights are arriving and departing, but advised travellers to check the status of their flight before heading to the airport.

At least 18 people were injured after a regional Delta Air Lines flight from Minneapolis crashed upon landing in Toronto and flipped over around 2:30 p.m.

Paramedics said out of 80 people aboard Delta Air Lines flight 4819, at least three people, including a child, were sent to hospital with critical but non-life-threatening injuries. Others were reported to have minor injuries.

There were no reports of deaths in the crash as of Tuesday morning.

The plane arrived at Pearson amid blowing snow following a winter storm that hit the Toronto region over the weekend.

Videos posted to social media showed emergency crews hosing down the flipped-over aircraft with a damaged wing while passengers climbed out of emergency exits to the snowy tarmac.

Gusting winds up to 65 km/h and blowing snow were reported at the airport around the time of the crash.

Arrivals and departures at Pearson resumed by 5 p.m. on Monday, but the airport said delays were expected over the coming days as crash investigators did their work.

Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford had been set to make an announcement in Sault Ste. Marie on Tuesday morning, but the party said that event was delayed as Ford's flight from Toronto didn't take off on time.