Winter storm expected in Ontario and Nova Scotia, extreme cold hits the Prairies

Photo: The Canadian Press Children prepare to toboggan down a hill following heavy snow in Toronto, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

Areas north and southwest of Toronto are bracing for more wintery conditions.

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for communities in the peninsula southwest of Toronto, with wind chills expected to be around minus 30.

North of the Ontario capital, a snow squall warning has been issued, with communities seeing anywhere from 15 to 70 centimetres of snow.

In Nova Scotia, Environment Canada has issued wind warnings, with much of the province expected to see westerly winds gusting around 90 kilometres an hour.

On the Prairies, extreme cold warnings have been issued for all of Saskatchewan, as well as much of Alberta and Manitoba.

Wind chills around minus 40 are expected throughout the three provinces, with Environment Canada saying things could get even colder in Saskatchewan and Manitoba at times.