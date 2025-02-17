Google Canada denies abusing power, accuses Competition Bureau of violating rights

Photo: The Canadian Press Google Canada employees return to the Google office in Toronto following a walkout in this file photo taken on Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Google denies abusing its market power in a written response to the Competition Bureau's lawsuit over the tech giant's advertising practices in Canada.

In court documents filed Friday, Google and its Canadian arm argued that the company does not have a "substantial degree of market power."

The Competition Bureau is suing Google over alleged anticompetitive conduct in its online advertising business. It wants Google to sell two of its services and pay a penalty.

The bureau alleges that Google has abused its dominant position in the web advertising market, discouraging competition, inhibiting innovation, inflating advertising costs and reducing publisher revenues.

In its response, Google denies engaging in illegal or inappropriate conduct.

The company accuses the bureau and the Competition Bureau of violating its constitutional rights.