Alberta's special hunting licences yield $356K at Utah auction

Photo: The Canadian Press Two moose are shown along a road near Lac la Biche, Alta., on Tuesday May 10, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Eight unique hunting licences issued by the Alberta government have sold for the equivalent of C$350,000 at an auction in Utah.

Minister's Special Licences are issued annually and exempt hunters with the highest bid from certain rules.

The weekend auction in Utah saw hunters pay US$50,000 each for moose and elk licences, while the mule deer licence was the most coveted and sold for US$70,000.

Last month, the special bighorn sheep licence sold for a record-breaking US$400,000 at a different U.S. auction.

Licence holders are allowed to kill one animal that the licence is for, but the hunt can take place year-round in most parts of the province.

Overall, the licences have fetched C$923,000, which the government says it will put toward animal conservation projects.