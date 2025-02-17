Multiple injuries, one child in critical condition, in plane crash at Toronto's Pearson airport

Photo: Shared by @6ixbuzztv on X

UPDATE: 1:23 p.m.

A critically injured child is among multiple passengers hurt after a Delta Air Lines plane from Minneapolis crashed and flipped over on the tarmac at Toronto's Pearson Airport on Monday afternoon.

Ornge air ambulance said it was transporting one pediatric patient to Toronto's SickKids hospital and two adults with critical injuries to other hospitals in the city.

Earlier in the afternoon, Peel Regional Paramedic Services said at least eight injuries were reported in the crash and the plane's 80 passengers and crew had all been accounted for.

Reached by phone, superintendent Lawrence Saindon said paramedics were triaging patients on the scene.

Images and videos posted on social media show the plane, a Mitsubishi CRJ-900LR, flipped over on the tarmac and several passengers fleeing the jet as emergency crews respond to the scene.

The Delta Air Lines flight 4819 arrived from Minneapolis amid blowing snow following a winter storm that hit the Toronto region over the weekend.

The airport has confirmed there was an "incident upon landing" crash involving a Delta Air Lines plane. The airline did not immediately return a request for comment.

UPDATE 1:10 p.m.

Paramedics say one passenger has been critically injured and seven others were also hurt in a plane crash at Toronto Pearson Airport.

The airport has confirmed the crash involves a Delta Air Lines plane arriving from Minneapolis, and images posted on social media show the plane flipped over on the tarmac.

A superintendent with the Peel Region paramedic service says all of the other roughly 80 passengers and crew are accounted for and not believed to be injured at this time.

The Delta Air Lines flight 4819 arrived from Minneapolis this afternoon amid blowing snow following a winter storm that hit the Toronto region over the weekend.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash.

Federal transport minister Anita Anand says she's closely following the "serious incident."

BREAKING- Toronto had a Delta flight flipped upside down. I got these photos from a friend on the plane. He’s okay. Minnesota to Toronto. pic.twitter.com/DeSoYAlsVo — Kellie Meyer (@KellieMeyerNews) February 17, 2025

ORIGINAL 12:15 p.m.

Paramedics say one passenger has been critically injured and seven others have mild to moderate injuries after a plane crash at Toronto's Pearson Airport.

The airport says emergency crews are responding to an "incident upon landing" involving a Delta Air Lines plane arriving from Minneapolis.

