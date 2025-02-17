Antonine Maillet, author and proud raconteur of the Acadian people, dead at 95

Photo: The Canadian Press French President Emmanuel Macron, left, listens to Canadian novelist Antonine Maillet, before an awards ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Wednesday, Nov. 24 , 2021. Maillet was awarded with the Legion of Honor. Maillet — novelist, playwright, and proud Acadian — has died at the age of 95. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Yoan Valat/Pool Photo via AP

Antonine Maillet — novelist, playwright, and proud Acadian — has died at the age of 95.

Her publisher, Leméac, announced the news today on social media, saying the author died overnight at her home in Montreal.

Born in New Brunswick, she became the first Canadian writer to receive the prestigious French literary award Prix Goncourt in 1979 for her novel "Pélagie-la-Charette."

Maillet was born on May 10, 1929, in Bouctouche, N.B., and earned a PhD in literature in 1970 from Université Laval in Quebec City.

Her work was deeply inspired by the history, language, folklore, and traditions of the Acadian people, with more than 20 novels and 12 plays to her name.

Maillet was a companion of the Order of Canada, a member of the Order of New Brunswick and a commander of the Order of the Legion of Honour of France, among other titles.