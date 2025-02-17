Child, baby snowsuits recalled due to mould

Photo: Contributed

Canada has issued a consumer product recall for two styles of Mountain Equipment Company (MEC) snowsuits for kids and babies.

A small number of "Toaster" and "Toaster Bunting" suits are impacted, which come in sizes from six months up to age 7.

"The product is an insulated, one-piece waterproof suit, with dual front zippers. For the Toaster Bunting Suit, the purchase order number can be found on the inside left hip, in the bundle of tags. For the Toaster Suit, the purchase order number can be found on the central back inside seam, in the bundle of tags," reads a press release from the government.

"As of February 11, 2025, the company has received two reports of injuries in Canada."

Photo: Contributed

Customers should immediately stop using the product if the purchase order number matches the ones above.

Contact MEC to receive a refund at 1-888-847-0770, Monday to Friday, from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PST and Saturday to Sunday, from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. PST, or by email at [email protected].