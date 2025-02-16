Baby flown to hospital after dog attack in community west of Edmonton

Photo: The Canadian Press RCMP logo shown in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

A baby just 14 days old has been injured in a dog attack in a community west of Edmonton.

RCMP Cpl. Gina Slaney says police were called to a home in Entwistle, Alta., at around 7:30 Sunday morning.

Slaney says a baby was injured by a dog inside the home, and the child was airlifted to hospital by STARS Air Ambulance.

She did not have details on the child's condition, nor the type of dog involved.

Slaney says the incident is still under investigation.

Entwistle is approximately 90 kilometres west of Edmonton.