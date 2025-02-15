Man recaptured after allegedly stealing officers' snowmobile, then fleeing hospital

Photo: The Canadian Press An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

An auto-theft suspect in Manitoba is once again in custody after police say he evaded capture by stealing one of their snowmobiles, was arrested with extreme frostbite and then escaped again from hospital.

RCMP say they originally started looking for the man after receiving a report of a possible impaired driver in Ebb and Flow First Nation on Thursday morning.

They located the pickup truck near the community's arena, but they say the man took off on foot into the bush, and he ditched some of his clothes.

Officers discovered the truck was stolen, and they found a sawed-off shotgun inside it.

Other agencies joined the hunt for the man and he was located in deep snow, but while officers were trying to arrest him, he took off on their snowmobile before eventually becoming stuck.

The suspect was spotted with help from a drone and was taken to hospital in serious condition, but police say someone helped him leave the hospital Friday morning, and police reported Saturday that the suspect remained at-large until he was located on Sandy Bay First Nation the same day.

Police say the 33-year-old from Sandy Bay First Nation was returned to hospital due to what they say were serious injuries.

He is charged with offences including vehicle theft, flight from a peace officer and possession of a firearm.

