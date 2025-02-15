Quebec City police investigating killing of 62-year-old man; three arrested

Photo: The Canadian Press A Quebec City police badge is seen in Quebec City, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021.

Quebec City police are investigating the city's first homicide of the year after a 62-year-old man was found dead Friday.

Police were called to the scene in the city's Beauport borough at around 2:25 p.m. and found a man with at least one gunshot wound.

Attempts were made to resuscitate the man who was transported to hospital where he pronounced dead.

Police say they intercepted a suspicious vehicle about 15 minutes later and arrested three suspects who were inside the vehicle.

Two of the three suspects, aged 18 and 31, were expected to appear in court today and the third suspect, 40, was released with a promise to appear in court.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.