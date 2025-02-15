Parts of southern Ontario, Quebec preparing for second strong winter storm

Photo: The Canadian Press Children toboggan down a hill following heavy snow in Toronto, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025.

As people in parts of Ontario and Quebec dig themselves out of one winter storm, they are preparing themselves for another one.

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for the city of Toronto, as well as areas southwest and northeast of the Ontario capital.

The agency forecasts 25 to 40 centimetres in Toronto, with similar conditions also expected in parts of southwestern Ontario.

Those same conditions are forecast in the Ottawa area, as well as southern and central Quebec, as Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for that region too.

Environment Canada says rapidly accumulating snow could make travel challenging in some areas.

Strong winds and snow are also expected in parts of Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia, with gusts reaching 90 kilometres an hour on Sunday.