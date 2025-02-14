Trudeau silent as Poilievre, Freeland rebuff Trump's call for Russia to rejoin G7

Photo: The Canadian Press People demonstrate against the war in Ukraine in front of the Russian embassy in Ottawa on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pushing back on U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestion that Russia be allowed back into the G7 — an idea the Liberals haven't commented on, despite the fact that Canada is chairing the group this year.

Russia used to be part of what was known as the Group of Eight until other members suspended Moscow in 2014 over the invasion of Ukraine that resulted in Russia taking over Crimea.

Trump argued Thursday that Russia should have retained its membership in the group and suggested it could have prevented the full-scale invasion that Moscow launched in February 2022.

"It's not a question of liking Russia or not liking Russia," Trump said Thursday of Russia. "I'd love to have them back. I think it was a mistake to throw them out."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office hasn't answered a request for comment on Trump's comments.

Poilievre said Russia should not be let back in.

"Russia's exclusion from the G7 is every bit as justifiable today," he posted on X, arguing the Conservatives led the push to exclude Moscow in 2014.

Liberal leadership candidate Chrystia Freeland says she would not allow Russia to attend the G7 leaders' summit in June if she becomes prime minister.

"We will not turn a blind eye to war crimes and attacks on other countries' sovereignty," she wrote.

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress thanked Poilievre and Freeland for their statements, which have riled far-right accounts on the online platform X.

"Russia is not Canada's enemy. You and the rest of the warmongering globalist establishment in Ottawa are," wrote People's Party Leader Maxime Bernier in response to Poilievre's post.

Trump on Thursday recalled "arguing with Trudeau" about Russia being part of the group.

"I said, 'What are you doing, you guys. All you talk about is Russia and they should be sitting at the table,'" he said.

"It's very possible that if that was the G8, you wouldn't have had the problem with Ukraine."

The Canadian Press asked the Russian embassy in Ottawa whether Moscow wants to rejoin the G7 but has yet to receive a response.