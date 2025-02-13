Leadership candidates pitch plans for home building, doctors

Photo: The Canadian Press A stagehand works on the stage in between presenters at the 2023 Liberal National Convention in Ottawa, on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

Liberal leadership candidate Mark Carney is vowing to incentivize prefabricated and modular home building to help tackle the housing affordability crisis.

Carney laid out broad strokes of part of his housing plan in Vancouver.

Rival candidate Chrystia Freeland meanwhile says she has a plan to woo back Canadian doctors and nurses practicing in the U.S.

Her campaign says if President Donald Trump moves ahead with his tariff threats, she will offer doctors $200,000 and nurses $100,000 to return home to Canada.

Her plan would pay off a portion of U.S. student loans they have as well.

Karina Gould, Ruby Dhalla and Frank Baylis are also vying to become the next leader on March 9.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2025.