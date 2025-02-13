Premiers to talk Arctic policy as Canadians continue diplomatic push in Washington

Photo: The Canadian Press From left to right, Premier of Nunavut P.J. Akeeagok, Premier of the Northwest Territories R.J. Simpson, Premier of Alberta Danielle Smith, Premier of Manitoba Wab Kinew, Premier of Nova Scotia Tim Houston, Premier of Ontario Doug Ford, Premier of Québec François Legault, Premier of New Brunswick Susan Holt, Premier of British Columbia David Eby, Premier of Saskatchewan Scott Moe, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador Andrew Furey, and Premier of Yukon Ranj Pillai.

Territorial premiers are making the case in Washington that Northern Canada is key to continental security, diplomacy and economic opportunity as Canadian leaders continue their diplomatic push against threatened U.S. tariffs.

Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai, Northwest Territories Premier R.J. Simpson and Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok are set to take part in a discussion at the Wilson Center this morning on prospects for collaboration between Canada and the United States in the Arctic.

All 13 of Canada's premiers were in the United States capital Wednesday for the first time in history - part of a diplomatic full-court press against U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to impose steep tariffs on Canadian goods.

The president signed executive orders Monday to impose 25 per cent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports into the United States, including Canadian products, starting March 12.

The latest levy came during a one-month delay on Trump’s previous tariff threat of 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports, with a lower 10 per cent levy on Canadian energy.

It’s become increasingly clear from Trump’s repeated comments about the United States somehow absorbing Canada and Greenland that the president has an eye on Canada's resources.