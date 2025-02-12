NDP candidates told to expect election call as early as March 10 in internal memo

Photo: The Canadian Press Cranes surround the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa as construction on centre block continues, Friday, Jan.24, 2025. An internal memo to federal NDP candidates and their campaign staff says they should prepare for a federal election call to come as early as March 10, a day after the Liberals are set to announce their new leader. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

An internal memo to federal NDP candidates and their campaign staff says they should prepare for a federal election call to come as early as March 10, a day after the Liberals are set to announce their new leader.

The document obtained by The Canadian Press was sent by the NDP's national campaign director, Jennifer Howard, to the roughly 140 candidates who have been nominated.

The memo also accuses the Liberal government of trying to use a potential trade war with the United States for political benefit.

It says "it is becoming more and more likely" that former central banker Mark Carney will win the Liberal leadership race and NDP officials have heard rumours that he plans to call a snap election.

The memo says Parliament needs to be recalled because a "strong, united and immediate" response is needed against U.S. tariff threats, but that no Liberal leadership candidate has reached out to opposition leaders to discuss any emergency legislation.

U.S. tariffs on all Canadian imports have been delayed until at least March 4, while additional levies on all steel and aluminum going into the United States, including from Canada, are set to go into effect on March 12.