Massive winter storm prompts weather warnings across several provinces

Photo: The Canadian Press A pedestrian crosses the road with a snow brush as high winds and heavy snow blanket Halifax, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. Environment Canada is warning residents of the Maritimes to prepare for some ugly weather tomorrow.

A huge winter storm is expected to descend on parts of Ontario and Quebec tonight and quickly spread across the Atlantic region on Thursday and Friday, prompting Environment Canada to issue a flurry of weather warnings.

Snowfall warnings have been issued for the southern half of Quebec and a large portion of Ontario, stretching from the Temiskaming-Temagami region in the north to the Sarnia area in the south.

As well, the federal weather agency says up to 25 centimetres of snow is expected across central and northern New Brunswick, with snowfall rates reaching up to four centimetres per hour.

Meanwhile, residents of Nova Scotia are being warned to prepare for power outages and treacherous driving conditions as the snow is expected to change to ice pellets and periods of freezing rain on Thursday afternoon, followed by a changeover to rain in southern sections of the province.

In P.E.I., between 15 and 20 cm of snow is expected on the west side of the Island, with ice pellets and freezing rain coating eastern and central areas on Thursday evening.

In Newfoundland, blowing snow is forecast for the Friday morning commute, with up to 25 cm of snow in the western edge of the island and lesser amounts farther east.