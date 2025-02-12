Defence Minister Bill Blair says Trump's annexation talk is not a "real threat"

Photo: The Canadian Press Minister of National Defence Bill Blair talks to reporters in Brussels on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025.

Defence Minister Bill Blair says U.S. President Donald Trump's talk of turning Canada into the 51st state is not a "real threat."

The minister is in Brussels to meet with NATO allies and the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. Blair and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had a breakfast meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte Wednesday morning.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Blair said that while Trump's comments are "disrespectful and concerning," he doesn't see them as a serious threat.

"Certainly we're concerned about those remarks, and I think overwhelmingly for all Canadians those remarks are offensive. We're proud of our country," he said.

"We've assured all of our allies we're prepared to stand up for our country. I do not believe that represents a real threat to us."

Last week, Trudeau told Canadian business leaders behind closed doors Trump's threat was "a real thing," citing Trump's desire to access Canada's critical minerals.

The Toronto Star was the first to report on Trudeau's remarks, which were played on a loudspeaker after journalists were asked to leave the room.

Critical minerals are materials vital to a country's economic or national security. Canada is a key supplier of 13 of the 35 minerals on the United States' critical list, including tellurium, niobium and uranium.

Canada exported $29.8 billion worth of critical minerals to the United States in 2023 — more than any other country, according to government figures. Exports to the U.S. accounted for 59 per cent of all of Canada's critical mineral exports.

Blair also said he's set to meet with U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth for the first time Wednesday while the two are in Brussels.

Trump recently called on NATO members to spend five per cent of their GDP on defence — something no NATO country has accomplished. A third of NATO allies — Canada included — are struggling to meet the alliance's two per cent target.

While the U.S. spends about 3.3 per cent of its GDP on defence, Hegseth was noncommittal when asked by reporters Tuesday whether the U.S. would increase its own spending to five per cent of GDP.

"I think there's a discussion that will take place at NATO with respect to the appropriate level of defence spending," Blair said when asked how he would respond to calls for five per cent defence spending.

"Right now, I'm focused on meeting the commitment we've already made. We're working really hard to accelerate our spending to get to the two per cent threshold Canada has committed to. I believe that is achievable."

Pressed on whether Canada would ever considering increasing to five per cent, Blair was noncommittal.

"Even the United States does not spend five per cent of its GDP on defence. The United States is a superpower and they're able to project their power and authority around the world for many of the NATO allies, including Canada," he said.

"Our responsibility is, first of all, the defence of our own country and our own continent, but also living up to our obligations to NATO, to Norad and our alliance in the Indo-Pacific."