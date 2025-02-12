Leger poll: Canadians anxious but ready to rally against Trump's threats

Photo: The Canadian Press A Canadian flag flies over the Prime Minister's Office near Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025.

Canadians are collectively biting their fingernails and ready to wave the flag as they face down repeated threats from the White House.

A new Leger poll suggests a surge in both anxiety levels and patriotism in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump’s vow to target Canadian exports with massive tariffs and his talk of absorbing Canada into the United States.

The poll says most Canadians — 82 per cent — are concerned about Trump leveraging Canada’s reliance on U.S. trade to pressure the country into a closer union with U.S., and about half of them say they are “very concerned.”

But Trump’s threats also are driving a surge in national pride, with 85 per cent of Canadians telling Leger they feel proud to be a Canadian and 58 per cent saying they're “very proud.”

Five of Canada's former prime ministers are calling on Canadians to fly the flag on Saturday — the 60th anniversary of Canada's flag — as a show of national pride in the face of Trump's threats.

The survey reached 1,590 adults between Feb. 7 and Feb. 10 but does not have a margin of error because it is an online poll.