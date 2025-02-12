Canada's 13 premiers in Washington on mission to push back Trump's tariff threats

Photo: The Canadian Press Ontario Premier Doug Ford, centre, Ontario Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Minister Vic Fedeli and Ontario Energy Minister Stephen Lecce, right, arrive to speak with reporters after an event.

Canada’s premiers are in Washington today to meet with lawmakers, business groups and lobbyists in a joint effort to push back on U.S. President Donald Trump's plans for devastating duties.

It is the first time all 13 premiers have travelled to the American capital together.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, chair of the Council of the Federation, appealed to members of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Tuesday to send a message to Trump that tariffs would hurt both the American and Canadian economies.

Since his return to the White House last month, Trump has taken rapid actions to reshape global trade and American foreign policy through tariffs.

The president signed executive orders Monday to impose 25 per cent levies on all steel and aluminum imports into the United States, including Canadian products, starting March 12.

Those duties were announced one week after Trump agreed to a month-long pause on his plan to slap Canada with 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs on imports, with a lower 10 per cent levy on Canadian energy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb.12, 2025.