Leger poll: Carney as leader would have Liberals tied with Conservatives

Photo: The Canadian Press Mark Carney, candidate for the leadership of the Liberal Party of Canada, makes an announcement at a campaign event in Halifax on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025.

A new poll suggests that if Mark Carney wins the Liberal leadership race, he would erase the massive lead the Conservatives have enjoyed for the past year and a half.

A Leger survey suggests a Carney-led party would boost Liberal support by six points to 37 per cent, putting them in a dead heat with the Tories.

The poll says the Liberals are currently at 31 per cent support, the Conservatives are still riding high in majority territory at 40 per cent and the New Democrats are trailing far behind at 14 per cent.

Leger recorded a six-point bump in Liberal support since Jan. 26, after weeks of headlines about U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff threats and calls for Canada to become a U.S. state.

The pollster suggests support for a Liberal party led by Chrystia Freeland would slide three points to 28 per cent, with the Conservatives at 39 per cent.

The poll reached more than 1,500 adults between Feb. 7 and Feb. 10, but can't be assigned a margin of error because it was conducted online.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2025.