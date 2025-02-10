Calgary woman charged with embezzling $67K from veterans group

Photo: The Canadian Press Calgary Police Service headquarters is seen in Calgary.

A Calgary woman has been charged with fraud over allegations she embezzled nearly $67,000 from a veterans group.

Police say she was a volunteer secretary at the Alberta chapter of the Army, Navy and Air Force Veterans of Canada between November 2022 and January 2024.

They say about a year ago, people with the organization's headquarters in Ottawa tried to process payments and money transfers using the Alberta chapter's accounts and, after many failed attempts, they grew suspicious.

An audit was then done that revealed several concerning transactions and police were called.

Police allege that throughout 2022 and 2023, the woman funnelled the money to Scotia Developments, a business that was later found to be owned by her and her husband.

The 49-year-old woman is charged with one count of fraud over $5,000.