New laws not the 'only tool in the box' to bolster ballot integrity: elections chief

Photo: The Canadian Press Elections Canada Chief Electoral Officer Stephane Perrault scans the room as he appears as a witness at the Foreign Interference Commission hearings, in Ottawa, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024.

Canada's chief electoral officer acknowledges that proposed changes to bolster the integrity of the next national vote are unlikely to become law before Canadians head to the polls.

But Stéphane Perrault says legislative changes are not the "only tool in the box" to deal with foreign meddling and other threats.

In an interview, Perrault stressed the importance of making voters aware of the electoral safeguards already in place.

Perrault says Elections Canada will have a variety of notices and videos about the voting process ready to help counter misinformation and outright falsehoods.

He adds that people have become more attuned to the threat of foreign interference in recent years.

Perrault says while the Canada Elections Act might be updated periodically, the overall system is solid.