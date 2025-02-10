Meredith Shaw and Sid Seixeiro no longer hosts at Citytv's 'Breakfast Television'

Photo: Breakfast Television / X Meredith Shaw, left, and Sid Seixeiro, Oct. 25, 2023.

Toronto's "Breakfast Television" co-hosts Meredith Shaw and Sid Seixeiro are no longer with the program.

A spokesperson for Rogers Sports & Media did not provide a reason for their sudden departure from the Citytv morning show.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Seixeiro confirmed his last day on the show was Friday and thanked Rogers for allowing him "incredible freedom" on air.

Shaw also posted a farewell to her colleagues and viewers on Instagram.

She stepped into the co-hosting chair in 2023, while Seixeiro had been in the role since 2021.

The Rogers spokesperson says they'll announce plans for the show in the coming weeks.