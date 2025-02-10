Poilievre says the Conservatives would build a permanent military base in Iqaluit

Photo: The Canadian Press Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks during a news conference in Vancouver, on Monday, February 3, 2025. Poilievre says that his government would build a permanent military base in Nunavut, CFB Iqaluit, if elected. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

Pierre Poilievre says a Conservative government would build a permanent military base in Nunavut, CFB Iqaluit, if elected.

The Conservative leader says it would serve as an Air Force base of operations to defend the Arctic Circle and assist in search and rescue missions.

Poilievre made the announcement in a video on social media, ahead of a press conference scheduled in Iqaluit this morning.

The Canadian Armed Forces do have several outposts and training centres in the north, plus Joint Task Force North.

Poilievre is also pledging to double the number of Canadian Rangers to 4,000 members, plus purchase four heavy icebreakers with the Canadian Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Navy each receiving two by 2029.

The government announced that two new icebreakers will be built for the Coast Guard last year, and those projects are currently listed as being in the design phase.