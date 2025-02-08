Ontario NDP pledges monthly grocery rebate for low and middle-income households

Photo: The Canadian Press Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles meets diners at Wendy's and Tim Hortons restaurants in Sault Ste. Marie on Friday Feb. 7, 2025.

The Ontario NDP is pledging to introduce a monthly grocery rebate for lower and middle-income households to offset the rising cost of food.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles says if her party forms government, the rebate program would help up to four million families and individuals, and could provide a family of four with about $122 each month.

The tax-free rebate amount would be based on how much the cost of grocery staples has increased over the last several years and tied to the recipients' annual income and household size.

The NDP says families and individuals with a net income of up to $65,000 would get the full credit, and the rebate would decrease for households earning between $65,000 and $100,000.

The party says the program would cost about $409 million per month.

The NDP says it would also introduce measures to prevent co-ordinated price hikes among Ontario grocers.