Four charged after 13-year-old boy found dead at Edmonton transit station

Photo: The Canadian Press An Edmonton Police Service shoulder badge in Edmonton on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Edmonton police say three youths and an adult have been charged after a 13-year-old boy was found dead at a downtown light rail transit station.

Officers found the boy dead after responding to a report Wednesday night of people fighting at MacEwan station.

Police say an autopsy has determined the boy was stabbed and his death has been deemed a homicide.

Investigators say he was part of a group who had reportedly assaulted a man and a woman in their 30s at the station.

Police say the youths did not know the man or the woman.

An 18-year-old man, as well as a 15-year-old girl, a 14-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy, are facing assault and weapons charges.