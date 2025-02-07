Quebec zoo announces death of Shaboola, first white rhino born in Canada

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Granby Zoo Quebec's Granby zoo has announced the death of Shaboola, a 45-year-old white rhino who was the first of her species to be born in Canada. Shaboola is shown a zoo handout photo.

A Quebec zoo says it's mourning the death of Shaboola, a 45-year-old white rhino who was the first of her species born in Canada.

The Granby zoo announced this week the rhino had been euthanized after her health had recently declined.

Shaboola was born at the Toronto Zoo on Oct. 13, 1979, which according to the Granby zoo made her the oldest white rhino in Canada and the third oldest female in North America at the time of her death.

"Shaboo," as she was called, became known for her calm and gentle temperament, making her a favourite among carers in both Toronto and Granby, where she moved in 2012.

The zoo said her health problems multiplied in recent years, and included arthritis as well as foot, dental and kidney problems that impacted her mobility and quality of life.

The Granby zoo says efforts are underway to bring in two new female rhinos to live and possibly breed with K.C., a male white rhino who was Shaboola's companion for over a decade.