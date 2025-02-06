Listing crime cartels as terrorists would help in fentanyl fight: RCMP commissioner

Photo: The Canadian Press RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme leaves a news conference at RCMP National Headquarters in Ottawa, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. Duheme is welcoming a federal plan to list organized crime groups as terrorist entities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme says he welcomes a federal plan to list organized crime cartels as terrorist entities to fight fentanyl trafficking.

In an interview, Duheme says listing criminal organizations would give the Mounties more tools to pursue charges and enforce the law.

Duheme also says he sees value in the plan to appoint a national fentanyl czar, adding it would allow a single point person to have an overall picture of what's going on with the dangerous drug.

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to impose stiff tariffs against Canada, citing the southbound flow of migrants and drugs, including fentanyl.

Trump has agreed to a month-long pause on the tariffs while the U.S. assesses whether Canada's recent actions satisfy his demands.

The federal government announced a $1.3-billion plan in December to bolster security and surveillance of the Canada-U.S. border, and later announced the appointment of a fentanyl czar and the move to list drug cartels as terrorist organizations.