Lethbridge woman charged with negligence in 13-year-old son's death

Photo: The Canadian Press Lethbridge Police Headquarters is shown in Lethbridge, Alta., Wednesday, March 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Rossiter

A southern Alberta woman has been charged in the death of her 13-year-old son.

Lethbridge police say the boy's body was found along a busy roadway on Boxing Day.

Investigators say he and his mother had been using drugs a day earlier on Christmas when he overdosed at a home on the city's south side.

They say an acquaintance provided life-saving measures and called 911, but police allege the woman hid her son and lied to first responders about where he was to avoid arrest.

Police say the boy was in medical distress, paramedics weren't called and the pair had spent the night on the street.

A 38-year-old woman is charged with criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide the necessaries of life.