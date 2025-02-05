RCMP treat deaths of two men, two women on Saskatchewan First Nation as homicides

Photo: The Canadian Press The RCMP logo is seen in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

RCMP say four deaths on Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation in southern Saskatchewan are being treated as homicides.

They say the initial investigation suggests the home where the people were found was targeted.

Mounties say the dead are two men and two women, but that they haven't been formally identified.

After the bodies were found, Mounties said they received reports of a man pointing a gun at people at Zagime Anishinabek about 95 kilometres away from Carry the Kettle.

The 29-year-old suspect in the gun-pointing was arrested in Regina earlier today.

Keagan Panipekeesick has been charged with firearms charges, but police have not confirmed a connection to the Carry the Kettle slayings.