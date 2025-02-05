'It's mass murder': Poilievre pledges life sentences for fentanyl traffickers

Pierre Poilievre said during a Wednesday press conference that a Conservative government would amend the criminal code bring in mandatory life sentences for those convicted of trafficking, producing and distributing over 40 mg of fentanyl.

“It starts with locking up mass traffickers and manufacturers of this poison with penalties that fit the crime,” Poilievre said,

“But what is that crime? Let's call fentanyl trafficking what it is — it's mass murder. Selling 40 mg of this poison is enough to kill 20 people. It's like spraying bullets into a crowd. You might not know who you're killing, but it's certain someone will die.”

Poilievre went on to say that the denunciation of fentanyl dealing is part of a “Canada first plan.”

In likening trafficking to murder, he highlighted that those convicted of the drug crime would get the same prison sentence as someone who is found guilty of murder.

“We will lock them up and we will throw away the key, and 15 years for traffickers caught with between 20 mg and 40 mg will be the new mandatory sentence,” he said.

“The people we will lock away are not non violent addicts. They are the victims. We will come to the rescue of victims and addicts.”

Canada's justice system has been striking down mandatory minimum sentences in the criminal justice system gradually for a decade. Poilievre was not asked at the news conference if he would use the Notwithstanding Clause to protect the promised mandatory minimums.

Poilievre also claimed a Conservative government will provide life saving treatment to anyone struggling with addiction through residential treatment, detox, recovery counselling, group therapy and sweat lodges for First Nations victims.

Poilievre also took a shot at the province, referring to the current B.C. government as “local radical” NDP BC government for its policies aimed at limiting the effects of the drug crisis

Health Canada, at the province’s behest, granted B.C. a three-year exemption under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act to decriminalize people who use drugs.

That came into effect Jan. 31, 2023. Currently in B.C. public drug use is illegal. People are not allowed to use or possess illicit drugs in public spaces, such as hospitals, businesses, transit, and parks

Adults can legally possess small amounts of some illicit drugs (opioids, cocaine, meth and ecstasy) for personal use in specific places including private homes, shelters, and outpatient addiction, overdose prevention and drug-checking service locations

What remains illegal is that adults 18 and older cannot possess, more than 2.5 grams combined of the drugs covered under the exemption, any amount of other illegal drugs not covered under the exemption, any amount of drugs in public places like hospitals, businesses, transit and parks.

Data released by the B.C. Coroners Service earlier this month shows 1,925 people died in drug overdoses in the first 10 months of 2024, a nine per cent reduction over the same period last year.

The announcement by the Tories comes as U.S. President Donald Trump has been complaining about fentanyl entering the United States from Canada.

-files from CP