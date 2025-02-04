Booing of U.S. anthem continues at Canadian sporting events despite tariff pause

Photo: The Canadian Press Fans stand for the U.S. national anthem prior to first half NBA basketball action between the Toronto Raptors and the New York Knicks in Toronto on Tuesday, February 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Canadian sports fans continued to voice their displeasure at American economic policies on Tuesday despite a pause in a trade war between Canada and the United States.

Fans at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena booed during the U.S. national anthem before the Raptors hosted the New York Knicks on Tuesday.

Loud cheers urged on the anthem singer when he began "O Canada."

The strong reactions are likely in response to a looming trade war between Canada and the United States, sparked by executive orders from U.S. President Donald Trump over the weekend that threatened to raise tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports.

Talks between the three countries on Monday led to the American tariffs and retaliatory Canadian and Mexican tariffs being paused for a month.

It's the second time in a week Raptors fans have booed "The Star-Spangled Banner," after they voiced their displeasure before Sunday's 115-108 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Fans also booed the U.S. anthem at Ottawa's Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday before the Senators shut out the Minnesota Wild 6-0. Then on Sunday night fans in Vancouver jeered the anthem before the Canucks lost to the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 in overtime.

American fans returned the favour in Nashville on Monday before the Predators lost to Ottawa 5-2.

Later Tuesday, the Winnipeg Jets hosted the Carolina Hurricanes, and the Colorado Avalanche were in Vancouver.