Four found dead in home on First Nation in southern Saskatchewan

Photo: The Canadian Press Manitoba RCMP headquarters is shown in Winnipeg, Monday, Jan. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

Four people have been found dead in a home on a First Nation in southern Saskatchewan, RCMP said Tuesday

Officers with the File Hills Police Service found the bodies after they were called Tuesday morning to the home on the Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation, east of Regina.

An initial investigation determined the deaths to be suspicious, but Mounties didn't provide details about a possible suspect.

RCMP said they received reports four hours later about a man pointing a gun at people on Zagime Anishinabek, formerly known as the Sakimay First Nation, roughly 95 kilometres away.

It's not known if that sighting is related to the deaths at Carry the Kettle, but the public is asked to remain vigilant in the area.

The investigation is unfolding and there will be an increased police presence at Carry the Kettle, RCMP said, adding they would notify the public of any imminent safety risk.

Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation Chief Scott Eashappie declined an interview but wrote on social media there was a break-in and homicide on the north side of the reserve. He asked community members to stay clear of the area and contact police with any information.

"Please pray for our nation and our families," Eashappie wrote.