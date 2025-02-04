Calgary zoo planning a series of habitat redevelopments before 2029 centennial

Photo: The Canadian Press Kyle Burks, the new CEO of the Calgary zoo, unveils the first phase of a transformed Exploration Asia exhibit at the zoo in Calgary on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

The Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo has announced a nearly $16-million plan to redevelop some wildlife habitats ahead of it's centennial in 2029.

The zoo announced Monday it would begin an expansion of its Exploration Asia zone next month with larger and improved habitats for some of its more prominent residents, including the snow leopard, red pandas and red-crowned cranes. The project is to be complete by summer 2026.

"The impetus for this beginning is repairing some aging habitat but also focusing on continuously improving the well-being of the animals in our care," said Kyle Burks, who became president and CEO earlier this year

"For example the snow leopard habitat we're renovating was originally built in the 1980s for the 1988 Olympics for pandas. This is the first of a series of projects. We have a cascade of projects that we'll be focused on."

The cost of the Asia expansion is $15.8 million. Burks said the leopards, pandas and cranes will be out of the public eye for the next year. In a related move, some other animals, including the Japanese macaque and musk deer will be given new homes in other zoos.

"For this particular project we're looking to expand the size of the habitat for the species I mentioned. With limited size within our fences, we need to make room for that."

Burks said Calgary has the most visited zoo in Canada, with 1.5 million people coming through every year.

He said the zoo is no longer just about family entertainment, but wildlife conservation as well.

"As we approach the centennial … it comes at a time when zoos have changed globally to being centres of conservation."

Burks has spent 20 years in leadership roles at the Sacramento Zoo, Denver Zoo, The Walt Disney Company and most recently as chief operating officer at Audubon Nature Institute.