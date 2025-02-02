Raptors, Canucks fans boo American national anthem as trade war heats up

Photo: The Canadian Press Toronto Raptors forward Bruce Brown, left to right, forward Scottie Barnes and forward Chris Boucher react as fans boo the American national anthem before first half NBA action against the LA Clippers in Toronto on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Canadian sports fans continued to voice their displeasure with the United States on Sunday, booing the American national anthem before an NHL game in Vancouver and an NBA tilt in Toronto.

The jeers began at Rogers Arena in Vancouver as Agasha Mutesasira launched into the opening notes of the song before the Canucks faced the Detroit Red Wings.

As she began to sing "O Canada," boisterous cheers rose from the crowd.

There was a similar scene at Scotiabank Arena earlier in the day before the Toronto Raptors hosted the Los Angeles Clippers.

Fans booed during the American anthem, then switched to loud cheers when "O Canada" began, joining the 15-year-old anthem singer for some verses of that anthem.

The strong reaction to both national anthems was likely in response to a mounting trade war between Canada and the United States.

Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic had no comment on the boos during "The Star Spangled Banner."

L.A. head coach Tyronn Lue actually sang the Canadian national anthem in full, but said he had no reaction when the American anthem was booed.

"I like that song. I heard it a lot during the playoffs," said Lue. "I know it by heart."

Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard, who helped Toronto win the 2019 NBA championship, got a warm round of applause when he was introduced before tipoff. Leonard said "next question" when asked about the anthem booing.

The trade war has been sparked by executive orders from U.S. President Donald Trump, raising tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports to the United States.

Fans at Ottawa's Canadian Tire Centre also booed during the American national anthem before the Senators shut out the Minnesota Wild 6-0 on Saturday.

The Raptors are the most recent Canadian team to win a major professional championship. The Toronto Blue Jays' World Series win in 1993 was the previous major title won by a franchise based in Canada.