Here's the latest as Canada prepares for Trump's tariffs

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses the media following the imposition of a raft of tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump against Canada, Mexico and China, in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. Minister of Public Safety David McGuinty, left to right, Global Affairs Minister Melanie Joly and Minister of Governmental Affairs Dominic LeBlanc look on. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced last night Canada will retaliate after U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed 25 per cent tariffs against Canadian goods would go into effect Tuesday.

Trudeau said Saturday that Canada will respond with 25 per cent tariffs against $155 billion worth of American goods, including alcohol, furniture and natural resources.

Here's the latest:

UPDATE: 12 p.m.:

The Quebec government is directing the province's liquor board to pull all U.S. products off its shelves by Tuesday.

Finance Minister Éric Girard says the Société des alcools du Québec has also been asked to stop supplying American products to grocery stores, bars and restaurants.

11:22 a.m.:

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says his province will direct its provincial liquor corporation to stop selling American products effective Tuesday and to stop ordering American liquor.

Kinew told a news conference Sunday that an announcement would be coming Tuesday about tax deferrals and other measures to help businesses affected by the tariffs.

Kinew says some Manitobans will feel the effects of the tariff right away, but for others it will take time.

He says the tariff poses a threat to Canadian sovereignty and the dispute with the U.S. will be a "multi-year situation."

10:45 a.m.:

Loblaws CEO Per Bank says the country's largest grocery chain is taking some steps to minimize the impact of U.S. tariffs on its customers.

That includes make an extra effort to buy food grown and made in Canada, and looking for alternatives to U.S. imports from other countries, including Mexico "which has also been subjected to these unnecessary tariffs."

9:45 a.m.:

Canada is imposing 25 per cent tariffs on an array of goods originating in the United States — from meat and milk to carpets and curtains.

The federal government released a detailed list of the retaliatory tariffs on $30 billion in goods, one day after U.S. President Donald Trump forcibly dragged Canada into an unprecedented trade war.

Canada's initial response takes effect Tuesday, when the U.S. tariffs are applied, with more Canadian retaliatory tariffs expected to follow in the coming weeks.

9:40 a.m.:

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey says U.S. products will be pulled from his province’s liquor stores by Tuesday.

He’s urging people both locally and around the world to buy responsibly, and stand up to what he describes as the “American bully.”

9:25 a.m.:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging people to buy products made in Canada.

“Check the labels. Let’s do our part. Wherever we can, choose Canada,” he wrote on social media.

9 a.m."

The president of the United Steelworkers union is asking President Donald Trump to reverse the decision to impose tariffs on Canada.

David McCall says about US$1.3 trillion worth of goods cross the Canada-U.S. border annually, and the tariffs will threaten the stability of industries on both sides of the border.

He says the U.S. should work to reform the trade system through targeted tariffs on countries that violate U.S. trade laws and by working closely with allies, and not what he calls “sweeping actions that undermine crucial relationships.”

8:30 a.m.:

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is urging the Liberal government to recall Parliament to put in place a “Canada first” plan to handle the economic repercussions from the tariffs.

The plan he’s proposing includes retaliating “dollar for dollar” by targeting industries that will have a maximum impact on the United States while harming Canadian consumers as little as possible.

He’s also proposing an emergency tax cut for Canadians, green-lighting job-creating projects including pipelines and mines, knocking down interprovincial trade barriers, rebuilding Canada’s military and securing borders.

8 a.m.:

Justin Trudeau’s office says the prime minister is remaining in “close contact” with his Mexican counterpart amid the imposition of U.S. tariffs on both countries.

Trudeau and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum spoke Saturday to discuss trade and investment as well as their respective efforts to enhance border security and combat illegal drugs.

A summary of the conversation states that the leaders have agreed to continue working together in areas of common interest and to enhance the bilateral relationship between Canada and Mexico.

5:56 a.m.:

The Canadian Federation of Agriculture says it's "extremely disappointed" in the tariffs coming Tuesday.

“These tariffs are going to have negative consequences for farmers and consumers on both sides of the border. There’s no question," says Keith Currie, CFA president, in a statement.

5:30 a.m.:

Ontario premier Doug Ford says American products will be removed from LCBO shelves on Tuesday.

He says this means the LCBO, which is the province's alcohol wholesaler, will also remove American products from its catalogue so that Ontario-based restaurants and sellers can't order or restock them.

"There’s never been a better time to choose an amazing Ontario-made or Canadian-made product," Ford says in a statement.

5:26 a.m.:

U.S. President Donald Trump repeated his trade claims about the U.S. subsidizing Canada in a post on his social media site Truth Social.

"We don't need anything they have," says Trump, calling out energy, cars and lumber in particular.

Trump also repeated his comments about Canada becoming the "51st state."

5:03 a.m.:

Federal Liberal party candidate Chrystia Freeland is urging people to buy Canadian in a campaign email.

"The next time you go grocery shopping, or pick something up for the kids, check where what you are buying is made. If you can, Buy Canadian. And, try your best not to buy products made in the United States," says Freeland.