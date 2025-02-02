Business groups on both sides are sounding the alarm over Trump's incoming tariffs

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses media following the imposition of a raft of tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump against Canada, Mexico and China, in Ottawa, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. Tariffs of 10 per cent on Canadian energy and 25 per cent on everything else will begin on Feb. 4. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Business associations on both sides of the border are sounding the alarm over the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's incoming tariffs on the North American economy.

Trump is putting a 25-per-cent tariff on Canadian goods and a 10-per-cent tariff on Canadian energy starting Tuesday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will hit back with counter-tariffs on $30-billion worth of goods starting the same day.

U.S. Chamber of Commerce senior vice president John Murphy says Trump's tariffs are unprecedented, will upend supply chains and will only raise prices for American families.

Canadian Chamber of Commerce president Candace Laing says the incoming tariffs are "profoundly disturbing" and will drastically increase the cost of everything for everyone, hurting families, communities and businesses.

The Canadian Chamber has estimated that a 25-per-cent tariff across the board could cost Canadian households an average of $1,900 per year.