Ontario Premier Doug Ford announces removal of U.S. booze from LCBO amid tariff feud

Photo: The Canadian Press Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford speaks from the podium during a visit to Walker Construction in St. Catharines, Ont. on Friday, January 31, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says American products will be removed from LCBO shelves on Tuesday, as U.S. President Donald Trump's promised tariffs come into effect.

The Ontario premier says every year, the Ontario liquor store sells nearly $1 billion worth of wine, beer, spirits and seltzers from the U.S., but not anymore.

Ford says the LCBO will be removing all American products from shelves and from its catalogue, meaning Ontario-based restaurants and retailers cannot order or restock U.S. products.

The premier says there's never been a better time to choose products made in Ontario and Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Saturday night that Canada will retaliate with 25 per cent tariffs on $155 billion worth of American goods, including alcohol, furniture and natural resources.

But much of Canada's plan to fight back remains unknown — Trudeau did not state whether Canada would cut energy to the U.S., and he said measures that involve one region of the country more than others will be done "carefully" and with the full partnership of regional leaders.