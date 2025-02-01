Fan boo U.S. National Anthem before Ottawa Senators game

Photo: @NickMurray91 / X screengrab

Fans booed during the singing of the U.S. National Anthem before the puck dropped at the Canadian Tire Centre where the Ottawa Senators are facing off against the Minnesota Wild.

Videos shared to social media shows boos echoing throughout the arena.

The boos happened as the U.S. announced it was placing 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports on Saturday. Energy imports are being tariffed at 10%.

While taking questions after announcing Canada's retaliation of counter-tariffs against $155 billion worth of American goods, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked whether fan were justified in booing the anthem.

Trudeau said Canadians are going through a difficult time.

"Emotions may run high here and there, particularly around hockey games."