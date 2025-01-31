Alberta awaits details as U.S. now promises reduced 10 per cent tariff on oil

Photo: The Canadian Press Pumpjacks draw out oil and gas from a well heads as wildfire smoke hangs in the air near Calgary, Alta., on Sunday, May 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Canada's energy industry say they will await details before responding to the latest threat by U.S. President Donald Trump surrounding tariffs.

Trump says he will impose a 10 per cent tariff on Canadian oil around mid-February after previously promising it would be 25 per cent as part of a blanket tariff on all Canadian exports that is set to begin Saturday.

Before that, Trump had promised the sweeping tariffs would come on his first day in office, Jan. 20.

The Alberta premier's office said Smith "is waiting, along with everyone else, to see the details."

The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers and the Explorers and Producers Association of Canada also said they will wait for specifics before commenting.

Trump has cited an "unprecedented invasion of illegal fentanyl" across the Canadian and Mexican borders, along with trade deficits with Canada, as his primary reasons for imposing the tariffs.