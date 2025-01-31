Calgary officer charged with falsifying evidence, perjury after watchdog probe

Photo: The Canadian Press Alberta's police watchdog says charges have been laid against a Calgary police officer accused of perjury and fabricating evidence. A Calgary Police Service vehicle is shown in Calgary, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Alberta's police watchdog says a Calgary police officer has been charged with perjury and fabricating evidence.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team says it was directed to investigate evidence provided by the officer in an off-duty legal proceeding.

ASIRT offered no details about the allegations in a news release but says evidence it gathered provided reasonable grounds to believe the officer broke the law and should be charged.

The officer was charged Wednesday and is to appear before a judge in Calgary on March 6.

ASIRT is not expected to release further details as the case is now before the courts.

The investigative body looks into cases involving Alberta’s police that result in serious injury or death, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of misconduct.