Conservative fundraising for 2024 nearly doubles Liberal, NDP totals

Photo: The Canadian Press Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre takes part in a press conference at a downtown hotel in Ottawa on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

The Conservative Party had a banner fundraising year in 2024, when it nearly doubled the combined total collected by the Liberals and NDP by raising almost $41.8 million.

The Conservatives brought in nearly $12.8 million in the final quarter of 2024, according to filings with Elections Canada.

In all of 2024, the Liberals raised about $15.2 million and the NDP took in close to $6.3 million in donations.

Average individual donations for all three parties were less than $200.

The fourth quarter of 2024 was the most successful fundraising quarter for all three major national parties, with the Liberals and NDP both seeing about one third of their annual donations coming in during this period.

The Conservatives say they broke all fundraising records with their 2024 haul, including the record for most successful quarter with the $12.8 million raised in the fourth quarter of last year.