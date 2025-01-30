Father convicted of manslaughter in killing of Métis hunters denied full parole

Photo: The Canadian Press The Supreme Court of Canada is pictured at sunset in Ottawa on Dec. 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

An Alberta father convicted of manslaughter for aiding his son in the 2020 killings of two Métis hunters has been denied full parole.

A trial heard that in March 2020, Roger Bilodeau and his son Anthony Bilodeau confronted Maurice Cardinal and Jacob Sansom, shot them and left them on the side of the road near Glendon, Alta.

Anthony Bilodeau was convicted of second-degree murder and manslaughter, while his father was convicted of manslaughter.

The Parole Board of Canada says the elder Bilodeau showed a "profound lack of judgment" on the day of the killings and made poor decisions based on unfounded assumptions.

The board says he has shown good behaviour while on day parole, but to grant him full parole as he requested would be premature.

Roger Bilodeau is appealing the convictions and the Supreme Court of Canada is to hear arguments in February.

"Upon considering all available and relevant information, the board is satisfied that your release on day parole will not present an undue risk to society and that such release will contribute to the protection of society by facilitating your reintegration into the community," the board said in a decision released Thursday.

Andrea Sandmaier from the Otipemisiwak Métis Government said in a statement it remains opposed to Bilodeau being out on day parole. Sansom's wife, Sarah Sansom, called the refusal to grant full parole a "huge win."