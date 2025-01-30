Parks Canada says 300 or more interim housing units for Jasper on the way

Photo: The Canadian Press A homeowner digs in the ashes of their home as some people return to Jasper, Alta. on Aug.19, 2024. Parks Canada plans to set up 300 or more interim housing units for displaced Jasper, Alta. residents by the end of February. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken

Parks Canada plans to set up 300 or more interim housing units for residents displaced by last year's wildfire in Jasper, Alta., by the end of February.

A housing plan published by the municipality says Parks Canada is securing roughly 100 duplex mobile trailers and 120 work camp-style accommodations for the townsite in Jasper National Park.

It says the duplex trailers will be suitable for families, while the work camp or dorm units can be used by individuals and couples.

It says both styles should be ready for occupancy on Feb. 26.

Last week, Jasper residents held a protest after the Alberta government backed out of its $112-million interim housing plan.

The municipality estimates about 600 families are in need of temporary housing, after a July wildfire destroyed one-third of the town's homes and buildings.