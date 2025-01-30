Trump says threatened tariffs coming Saturday

Photo: The Canadian Press President Donald Trump listens to a question as he signs executive orders in the Oval Office at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, in Washington. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Evan Vucci

U.S. President Donald Trump says he will slap Canada and Mexico with 25 per cent tariffs on Saturday.

The president says he will decide whether the duties will include oil Thursday night.

Trump, who was asked about the tariffs while signing executive orders in the Oval Office, says he is moving on the levies because of people and drugs crossing the border, as well as trade deficits.

Canadian officials have been cycling through Washington in recent days and reaching out to Trump's team to argue that any duties would harm both countries' economies.

Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc sent a video describing Canada's border security efforts to Howard Lutnick, Trump's nominee for commerce secretary — part of Canada's pitch to avoid the devastating duties.

Ottawa has prepared multiple options for retaliatory tariffs, depending on what Trump ultimately does.